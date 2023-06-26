Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group activates new Headquarters Company

    KY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Video by Spc. jose lopez xique 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group then Commander, Col. Frederick Hockett, and Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Stroud hold the activation ceremony for ARCG's first ever Higher Headquarters Company on Fort Knox, Ky. June 8, 2023. The new HHC Colors were handed to it's Commander, 1st Lt. Kristen Murphy, and 1st Sgt. Daniel Perdue as part of the assumption of command ceremony.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 10:31
    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group activates new Headquarters Company, by SPC jose lopez xique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARCG HHC

