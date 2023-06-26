U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group activates new Headquarters Company

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888477" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group then Commander, Col. Frederick Hockett, and Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Stroud hold the activation ceremony for ARCG's first ever Higher Headquarters Company on Fort Knox, Ky. June 8, 2023. The new HHC Colors were handed to it's Commander, 1st Lt. Kristen Murphy, and 1st Sgt. Daniel Perdue as part of the assumption of command ceremony.