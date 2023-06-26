U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group activates new Headquarters Company

U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group then Commander, Col. Frederick Hockett, and Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Stroud hold the activation ceremony for ARCG's first ever Higher Headquarters Company on Fort Knox, Ky. June 8, 2023. The new HHC Colors were handed to it's Commander, 1st Lt. Kristen Murphy, and 1st Sgt. Daniel Perdue as part of the assumption of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888477
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-XL846-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731718
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
