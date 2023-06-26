Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 230 miles off New Orleans, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 53-year-old man from a cruise ship 230 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 25, 2023. The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and cruise ship nurse, and transferred them to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)