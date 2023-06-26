Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 230 miles off New Orleans, La.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 53-year-old man from a cruise ship 230 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 25, 2023. The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and cruise ship nurse, and transferred them to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888470
    VIRIN: 230625-G-G0108-1000
    Filename: DOD_109731690
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 230 miles off New Orleans, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Louisiana
    Cruise Ship
    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard

