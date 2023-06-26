Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 230 miles off New Orleans, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 53-year-old man from a cruise ship 230 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 25, 2023. The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and cruise ship nurse, and transferred them to University Medical Center New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888470
|VIRIN:
|230625-G-G0108-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109731690
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
