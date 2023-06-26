Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Video by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots with the 165th Airlift Squadron, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Germany during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888461
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-JU667-1001
    Filename: DOD_109731662
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: WUNSTORF, DE 

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Defender 2023, by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    National Guard
    AD23

