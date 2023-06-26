U.S. Air Force pilots with the 165th Airlift Squadron, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Germany during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888461
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-JU667-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731662
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|WUNSTORF, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports Air Defender 2023, by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
