    Ramstein AB Airman shares pride story

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lillian Ricketts, 450th Intelligence Squadron imagery analyst, shares her story of coming out as a transgender service member during an interview at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 28, 2023. The goal of Ramstein Air Base is to foster a diverse and inclusive environment within which all service members and civilians can thrive and confidently execute the no-fail mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Diversity
    Pride
    Inclusive

