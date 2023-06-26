U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lillian Ricketts, 450th Intelligence Squadron imagery analyst, shares her story of coming out as a transgender service member during an interview at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 28, 2023. The goal of Ramstein Air Base is to foster a diverse and inclusive environment within which all service members and civilians can thrive and confidently execute the no-fail mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888445
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-SL051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731566
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein AB Airman shares pride story, by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
