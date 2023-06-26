Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Defender 2023 end of tour video

    KROPP, SH, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Approximately 220 aircraft and 10,000 personnel from 25 countries, including approximately 100 U.S. Air Force aircraft from the Air National Guard participated in Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from June 12 to 23, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 05:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888409
    VIRIN: 230623-F-JK012-1005
    Filename: DOD_109731166
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: KROPP, SH, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    127th Wing
    AD23
    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 23

