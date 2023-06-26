PHILIPPINE SEA (June 24, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) launches a standard missile (SM) 2 during a missile exercise in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 24. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888406
|VIRIN:
|230624-N-FO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109731143
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Shiloh Fires A Missile During Pacific Griffin 2023, by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
