    248th Army Birthday_B-roll

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of a culinary specialist soldier who make an Army birthday cake.



    Interview: SPC Ibarra

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 03:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888403
    VIRIN: 230614-A-RW430-1670
    Filename: DOD_109730989
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Cake
    US ARMY
    Army birthday
    92G
    173rd Brigade
    skysoldier

