DAP/Google Analytics Part 1:
Webinars will be designed especially for DoD clients to help them get started with DAP/Google Analytics (GA). This webinar will cover how to manipulate the essential tools offered in GA for gathering, reporting, and acting based on the data collected from their websites.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 17:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888390
|VIRIN:
|230615-D-HC639-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109730560
|Length:
|00:52:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
