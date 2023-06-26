Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.15.2023

    Video by Darline Glaus 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    DAP/Google Analytics Part 1:
    Webinars will be designed especially for DoD clients to help them get started with DAP/Google Analytics (GA). This webinar will cover how to manipulate the essential tools offered in GA for gathering, reporting, and acting based on the data collected from their websites.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    AFPIMS
    DAP
    Google Analytics

