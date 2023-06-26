video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 9th Reconnaissance Wing conducted Exercise DRAGON FANG. The exercise tested Beale Air Force Base's capabilities and readiness to provide support in a deployed setting under the AFFORGEN model. The exercise required Multi-Capable Airmen to fill a variety of roles including security/defensive, medical, engineering, administrative, planning and logistics role. The AFFORGEN elements of Command and Control (C2) and setting up the air base during a deployment, were also tested.