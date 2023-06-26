The 9th Reconnaissance Wing conducted Exercise DRAGON FANG. The exercise tested Beale Air Force Base's capabilities and readiness to provide support in a deployed setting under the AFFORGEN model. The exercise required Multi-Capable Airmen to fill a variety of roles including security/defensive, medical, engineering, administrative, planning and logistics role. The AFFORGEN elements of Command and Control (C2) and setting up the air base during a deployment, were also tested.
This work, Exercise DRAGON FANG, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
