Shout-out for the San Diego Padres from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait by Department of the Army civilian Claudia LaMantia, public affairs officer, Area Support Group - Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 15:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888367
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-FM739-6209
|Filename:
|DOD_109730272
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Claudia LaMantia - San Diego Padres Shout-out, by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
