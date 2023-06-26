Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cpt. Austin May - Colorado Rockies Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    06.26.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Shout-out for the Colorado Rockies from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait by Cpt. Austin May, public affairs officer, Area Support Group - Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 14:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 888358
    VIRIN: 230626-D-VN697-2395
    Filename: DOD_109729998
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KW
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpt. Austin May - Colorado Rockies Shout-out, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    RockiesBaseball
    MLB2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT