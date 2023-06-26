Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland's Spiritual Diversity Day

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this video, Colonel Jason Gale, IMA to the 377th Air Base Wing commander, welcomes everyone to Kirtland's Spiritual Diversity Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. This event celebrates everyone's individual spirituality and provides a forum to learn about other's faith and beliefs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 13:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888349
    VIRIN: 230626-F-ST571-1001
    Filename: DOD_109729875
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    377th Air Base Wing
    Diversity and inclusion
    Team Kirtland
    Spiritual Diversity Day

