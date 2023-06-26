video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, Colonel Jason Gale, IMA to the 377th Air Base Wing commander, welcomes everyone to Kirtland's Spiritual Diversity Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. This event celebrates everyone's individual spirituality and provides a forum to learn about other's faith and beliefs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)