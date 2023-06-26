In this video, Colonel Jason Gale, IMA to the 377th Air Base Wing commander, welcomes everyone to Kirtland's Spiritual Diversity Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. This event celebrates everyone's individual spirituality and provides a forum to learn about other's faith and beliefs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 13:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|888349
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-ST571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109729875
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kirtland's Spiritual Diversity Day, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
