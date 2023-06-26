The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, showcases the professionalism and capabilities of U.S. Naval aviation to more than 60 show sights a year. This video highlights black service members in observance of Black History Month 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888338
|VIRIN:
|230111-N-MH057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109729724
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Black History Month 2023, by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
