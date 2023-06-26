Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Black History Month 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, showcases the professionalism and capabilities of U.S. Naval aviation to more than 60 show sights a year. This video highlights black service members in observance of Black History Month 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888338
    VIRIN: 230111-N-MH057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109729724
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Black History Month 2023, by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    USMC
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    F/A-18
    Blue Angels
    US Navy

