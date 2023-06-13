Fresh water is essential to life, and in a humanitarian crisis, 92W Water Treatment Specialists are crucial for sustainment.
Serve part time in the Army Reserve as a Water Treatment Specialist, and lend a helping hand in a time of need!
Video by: 1LT Tim Yao
Drone by: SPC Colton Huston
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 10:58
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|888308
|VIRIN:
|230625-A-KJ871-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109729521
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Making A Splash (USAR), by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
