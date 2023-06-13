Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    320th Special Tactics Squadron Joint Jump Week (Clean)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Service members participate in a joint service jump week June 21, 2023, Okinawa, Japan. Joint jump weeks are hosted by the different branches in order to prepare service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 02:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888256
    VIRIN: 230621-M-KJ570-1002
    Filename: DOD_109728832
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron Joint Jump Week (Clean), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jump
    3rd Recon
    320th STS
    353rd SOW

