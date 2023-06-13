Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equal Opportunity Pride Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, a vocalist from the 8th army band, discusses his experience in the military as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in the American Forces Network on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Cameron Schultz)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 02:39
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

