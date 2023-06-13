Service members participate in a joint service jump week June 21, 2023, Okinawa, Japan. Joint jump weeks are hosted by the different branches in order to prepare service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 02:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888254
|VIRIN:
|230621-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109728798
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron Joint Jump Week, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT