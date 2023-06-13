U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard, use the Multi-Capable Airman concept and Agile Combat Employment methods to refuel a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft with fuel from a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd AW aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)