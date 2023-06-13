U.S. Army autonomous vehicle, palletized load system, arrives at the Port of Shuabia in Kuwait on June 24, 2023. The U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central are leading the way in innovation with autonomous vehicles, enabling the integration of emerging technologies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888227
|VIRIN:
|230624-A-RV314-4032
|Filename:
|DOD_109728022
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|SHUAIBA PORT, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Autonomous Vehicle, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT