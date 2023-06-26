Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: U.S. Marines throw M67 Grenades

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, throw M67 Grenades at Range 104 at Marine Corps Air Ground Training Center, Twentynine Palms, California during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 23, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 23:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888226
    VIRIN: 230623-M-AB253-1001
    Filename: DOD_109728012
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 4-23: U.S. Marines throw M67 Grenades, by Cpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RESERVEITX
    ITX 4-23
    MFR_HONOR
    MFR_TALENT
    MFR_UTLIZATION

