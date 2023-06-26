ITX 4-23: U.S. Marines throw M67 Grenades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, throw M67 Grenades at Range 104 at Marine Corps Air Ground Training Center, Twentynine Palms, California during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 23, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)