ITX 4-23: U.S. Marines throw M67 Grenades

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, throw M67 Grenades at Range 104 at Marine Corps Air Ground Training Center, Twentynine Palms, California during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 23, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 23:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888226
|VIRIN:
|230623-M-AB253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109728012
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
