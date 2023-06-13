Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 CIOR MILCOMP Team USA Train Up

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve service members train to compete at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers annual military competition, held this year in Helsinki, Finland. The team trained at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and throughout Sweden in preparation for the competition.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 16:43
