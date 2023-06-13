2023 CIOR MILCOMP Team USA Train Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve service members train to compete at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers annual military competition, held this year in Helsinki, Finland. The team trained at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and throughout Sweden in preparation for the competition.