U.S. Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve service members train to compete at the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers annual military competition, held this year in Helsinki, Finland. The team trained at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and throughout Sweden in preparation for the competition.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888225
|VIRIN:
|230624-A-XX999-1520
|Filename:
|DOD_109727956
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 CIOR MILCOMP Team USA Train Up, by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT