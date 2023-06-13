4th Infantry Division, NATO Allies demonstrate solidarity during Estonia Victory Day parade

1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, participate in an Estonian Victory Day parade and ceremony in Viljandi, Estonia, June 23. The parade showcased the interoperability between Estonian forces, U.S. forces and their NATO allies. Together they totaled approximately 900 standing side-by-side on the parade square. The Victory Day Parade is an annual event that commemorates Estonia's triumph in the War of Independence, and serves as a testament to the nation's unwavering spirit. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
