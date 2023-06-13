Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Infantry Division, NATO Allies demonstrate solidarity during Estonia Victory Day parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILJANDI, ESTONIA

    06.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Evans, commander of 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division; Spc. David Rees,a 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment BGM 71-TOW anti-tank missile system truck driver; and Tiiu Sommer, with the Estonia Women’s Defense League, discuss the significance of Estonian Victory Day and the importance of the collaboration between Estonia, U.S. forces, and their NATO allies during the Victory Day parade in Viljandi, Estonia, June 23. The Victory Day Parade is an annual event that commemorates Estonia's triumph in the War of Independence, and serves as a testament to the nation's unwavering spirit. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 15:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888223
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-AS463-1338
    Filename: DOD_109727913
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: VILJANDI, EE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division, NATO Allies demonstrate solidarity during Estonia Victory Day parade, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT