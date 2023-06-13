4th Infantry Division, NATO Allies demonstrate solidarity during Estonia Victory Day parade

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Evans, commander of 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division; Spc. David Rees,a 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment BGM 71-TOW anti-tank missile system truck driver; and Tiiu Sommer, with the Estonia Women’s Defense League, discuss the significance of Estonian Victory Day and the importance of the collaboration between Estonia, U.S. forces, and their NATO allies during the Victory Day parade in Viljandi, Estonia, June 23. The Victory Day Parade is an annual event that commemorates Estonia's triumph in the War of Independence, and serves as a testament to the nation's unwavering spirit. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
