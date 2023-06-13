U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Patty Murray of Washington, and Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada, meet with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during a congressional delegation visit to Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, June 23. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|06.23.2023
Date Posted: 06.24.2023
|B-Roll
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
This work, U.S. Congressional delegation visits 4th Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
