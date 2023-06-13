Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Congressional delegation visits 4th Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Patty Murray of Washington, and Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada, meet with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during a congressional delegation visit to Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, June 23. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888218
    VIRIN: 230623-Z-YU904-2001
    Filename: DOD_109727820
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PABRADE, LT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Congressional delegation visits 4th Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

