U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, speaks on the impact of air refueling. Air refueling was first demonstrated on June 27, 1923 between two U.S. Army Air Service planes. The U.S. Air Force now exercises air refueling to extend the time that Department of Defense aircraft and partner nation aircraft are able to fly, enabling global reach. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 00:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888211
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-TE518-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109727494
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Commander Speaks On Air Refueling, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
