    AMC Commander Speaks On Air Refueling

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, speaks on the impact of air refueling. Air refueling was first demonstrated on June 27, 1923 between two U.S. Army Air Service planes. The U.S. Air Force now exercises air refueling to extend the time that Department of Defense aircraft and partner nation aircraft are able to fly, enabling global reach. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888211
    VIRIN: 230623-F-TE518-1002
    Filename: DOD_109727494
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    air refueling
    KC-46
    Operation Centennial Contact

