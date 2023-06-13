Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Mayorkas co-host and deliver opening remarks at the Anniversary Ministerial of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection in Washington
DC, UNITED STATES
06.23.2023
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Mayorkas co-host and deliver opening remarks at the Anniversary Ministerial of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection in Washington, D.C.
Date Taken:
06.23.2023
Date Posted:
06.23.2023 18:09
Category:
Briefings
Video ID:
888188
Filename:
DOD_109726941
Length:
00:19:41
Location:
DC, US
Video Analytics
Downloads:
1
High-Res. Downloads:
1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Mayorkas co-host and deliver opening remarks at the Anniversary Ministerial of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection in Washington
LEAVE A COMMENT