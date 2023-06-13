319th Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony (Highlights)

The 319th Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony was held June 23, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force commander presided over the ceremony, transferring command from U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Curry, 319th RW outgoing commander to U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th RW incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
