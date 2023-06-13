Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820 BDG Airborne Operation

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Video by Capt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group, 93d Air Ground Operations Wing, conduct an airborne operation training mission, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 21, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Katie Tamesis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888166
    VIRIN: 221021-F-FJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_109726441
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG Airborne Operation, by Capt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Parachute

    Airborne Operations

    TAGS

    airborne
    820 BDG
    93 AGOW

