Soldiers from the 436th Security Forces Squadron Conduct PRE MOB Training on Range 07 at Fort Dix NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888163
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-IE493-3260
|Filename:
|DOD_109726424
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FORT DIX. 436th Security Forces Squadron Conducting PRE MOB Training. JUNE 22, 2023, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
