    FORT DIX. 436th Security Forces Squadron Conducting PRE MOB Training. JUNE 22, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 436th Security Forces Squadron Conduct PRE MOB Training on Range 07 at Fort Dix NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888161
    VIRIN: 230622-A-IE493-3416
    Filename: DOD_109726422
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT DIX. 436th Security Forces Squadron Conducting PRE MOB Training. JUNE 22, 2023, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    436th Security Forces Squadron PRE MOB Training.

