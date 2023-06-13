Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild Pride Month

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild Airmen share their personal experiences as members of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans plus community at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 21st, 2023. Pride month is celebrated during the month of June and reminds Airmen that sexual orientation and gender identity are integral aspects of each individual and all Airmen should be treated with equality, dignity, and respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 13:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888153
    VIRIN: 230621-F-OT222-2405
    Filename: DOD_109726366
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Total Force
    diversity
    Air Mobility Command
    Pride
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Pride Month
    Team Fairchild
    LGBTQ+

