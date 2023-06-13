Team Fairchild Pride Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Fairchild Airmen share their personal experiences as members of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans plus community at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 21st, 2023. Pride month is celebrated during the month of June and reminds Airmen that sexual orientation and gender identity are integral aspects of each individual and all Airmen should be treated with equality, dignity, and respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)