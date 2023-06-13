Team Fairchild Airmen share their personal experiences as members of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans plus community at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 21st, 2023. Pride month is celebrated during the month of June and reminds Airmen that sexual orientation and gender identity are integral aspects of each individual and all Airmen should be treated with equality, dignity, and respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 13:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|888153
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-OT222-2405
|Filename:
|DOD_109726366
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild Pride Month, by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
