    Heat Safety PSA

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    With temperatures rising, there are tricks to keeping safe in the Summer heat at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 21, 2023. This PSA serves as a warning to members at Holloman and the surrounding areas to stay hydrated, cool, and safe during high-temperature days. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 11:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888125
    VIRIN: 230621-F-NB681-1001
    Filename: DOD_109726058
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    summer
    Holloman Air Force Base
    PSA
    graphic
    heat safety

