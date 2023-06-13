With temperatures rising, there are tricks to keeping safe in the Summer heat at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 21, 2023. This PSA serves as a warning to members at Holloman and the surrounding areas to stay hydrated, cool, and safe during high-temperature days. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 11:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Heat Safety PSA, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
