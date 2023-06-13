Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    741st BEB XCTC Obstacle Dig

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Camp Roberts, CA – The 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (41_IBCT) showcased their expertise during the XCTC Annual Training on June 22, 2023. This video captures the battalion's impressive counter-mobility obstacle construction as they prepare for the upcoming three-day culminating training event of the Field Training Exercise (FTX). These skilled engineers diligently create formidable barriers and fighting positions, contributing to the brigade's readiness and effectiveness in combat scenarios. Stay tuned for more updates on the 41_IBCT's rigorous training, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to being always ready for any challenges they may face.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 11:29
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 
    Hometown: ST. HELENS, OR, US

    41st IBCT
    Camp Roberts
    xctc
    ORARNG
    741 BEB
    counter-mobility obstacle

