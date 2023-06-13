Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, take part in a training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. The rotation allowed soldiers the ability to build greater cohesiveness and readiness as they trained on large-scale combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888122
|VIRIN:
|230605-A-PO971-3145
|Filename:
|DOD_109726020
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 44th IBCT Builds’ Generational Readiness’ in JRTC Rotation, by CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
