    44th IBCT Builds’ Generational Readiness’ in JRTC Rotation

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Video by Capt. James Mason 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, take part in a training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. The rotation allowed soldiers the ability to build greater cohesiveness and readiness as they trained on large-scale combat operations.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888122
    VIRIN: 230605-A-PO971-3145
    Filename: DOD_109726020
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 

    new jersey army national guard
    national guard
    Army national guard
    44th IBCT
    generational readiness

