Capt. David Kaiser Retirement Ceremony

NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (June 15, 2023) Capt. David Kaiser, the deputy chief of staff for material and readiness at Commander, Submarine Group 9, retires from active service at the Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor Chapel, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 10:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|888105
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-ED185-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109725335
|Length:
|00:48:52
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
