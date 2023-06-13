Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. David Kaiser Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (June 15, 2023) Capt. David Kaiser, the deputy chief of staff for material and readiness at Commander, Submarine Group 9, retires from active service at the Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor Chapel, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 10:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888105
    VIRIN: 230615-N-ED185-1001
    Filename: DOD_109725335
    Length: 00:48:52
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. David Kaiser Retirement Ceremony, by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    David Kaiser

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT