Soldiers and family members gathered June 22, 2023 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Col. Scott Horrigan and outgoing Col. Matthew Gomlak. (U.S. Army Video by Mattia Berno)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 07:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888104
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-OH773-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109725306
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony, by Mattia Berno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
