    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.22.2023

    Video by Mattia Berno 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered June 22, 2023 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Col. Scott Horrigan and outgoing Col. Matthew Gomlak. (U.S. Army Video by Mattia Berno)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888104
    VIRIN: 230622-A-OH773-1002
    Filename: DOD_109725306
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

