U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, train with Estonian air force joint terminal attack controllers during live-fire sorties at a water range off the island of Saaremaa, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), Estonia, June 12, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888024
|VIRIN:
|230612-Z-YE885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109724189
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|74, EE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Maryland A-10 pilots train with Estonia JTACs, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT