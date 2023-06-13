Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland A-10 pilots train with Estonia JTACs

    74, ESTONIA

    06.12.2023

    Video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, train with Estonian air force joint terminal attack controllers during live-fire sorties at a water range off the island of Saaremaa, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), Estonia, June 12, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 16:59
    TAGS

    JTAC
    Estonia
    State Partnership Program
    Maryland National Guard
    175th Wing

