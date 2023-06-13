Coast Guard holds press briefing about discovery of debris belonging to the 21-ft submersible, Titan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the discovery of debris from the 21-foot submarine Titan, June 22, 2023. The Coast Guard was initially searching for five people after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, June 18, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Ronald Hodges)