Coast Guard holds press briefing about discovery of debris belonging to the 21-ft submersible, Titan

Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the discovery of debris from the 21-foot submarine Titan, June 22, 2023. The Coast Guard was initially searching for five people after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, June 18, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 17:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|888022
|VIRIN:
|230722-G-KT616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109724174
|Length:
|00:17:58
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|13
|High-Res. Downloads:
|13
