Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard holds press briefing about discovery of debris belonging to the 21-ft submersible, Titan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the discovery of debris from the 21-foot submarine Titan, June 22, 2023. The Coast Guard was initially searching for five people after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, June 18, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Ronald Hodges)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 17:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888022
    VIRIN: 230722-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109724174
    Length: 00:17:58
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 13
    High-Res. Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds press briefing about discovery of debris belonging to the 21-ft submersible, Titan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sar
    partnerships
    submersible
    titan
    titanic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT