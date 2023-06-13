Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Youth Challenge Academy Program on Fort Stewart, Georgia

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. Joseph Mayfield, commandant of the Georgia Youth Challenge Academy on Fort Stewart, and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Scott, a member the academy's cadre, speak about the Youth Challenge Academy Program. The Youth Challenge Academy Program is a 22-weeks-long program similar to the U.S. Army Basic Combat Training that helps students complete their high school education and gives them mentorship. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Summer Parish)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 16:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888015
    VIRIN: 230622-A-WS018-1001
    Filename: DOD_109724077
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    #Youth Challenge Academy Program #Fort Stewart #YCAP #ROTM

