Youth Challenge Academy Program on Fort Stewart, Georgia

Sgt. Maj. Joseph Mayfield, commandant of the Georgia Youth Challenge Academy on Fort Stewart, and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Scott, a member the academy's cadre, speak about the Youth Challenge Academy Program. The Youth Challenge Academy Program is a 22-weeks-long program similar to the U.S. Army Basic Combat Training that helps students complete their high school education and gives them mentorship. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Summer Parish)