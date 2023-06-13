Youth Challenge Academy Program on Fort Stewart, Georgia

Sgt. Maj. Joseph Mayfield, commandant of the Georgia Youth Challenge Academy on Fort Stewart, and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Scott, a member the academy's cadre, speak about the Youth Challenge Academy Program. The Youth Challenge Academy Program is a 22-weeks-long program similar to the U.S. Army Basic Combat Training that helps students complete their high school education and gives them mentorship. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Summer Parish)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 16:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
