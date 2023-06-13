Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient Soldier for a Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient, and his family view the on site displays at the 248th Army Birthday Festival at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Miles Avery received his wish to be a Soldier for a day. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, General James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army and SMA Michael Grinston, Sergeant Major of the Army, honored Mr. Avery in a special ceremony.