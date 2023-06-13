Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient Soldier for a Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient, and his family view the on site displays at the 248th Army Birthday Festival at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Miles Avery received his wish to be a Soldier for a day. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, General James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army and SMA Michael Grinston, Sergeant Major of the Army, honored Mr. Avery in a special ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888007
    VIRIN: 230610-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_109723924
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient Soldier for a Day, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ABD248
    248th Army Birthday Festival
    Miles Avery
    Miles Avery Make-A-Wish Recipient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT