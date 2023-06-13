Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient, and his family view the on site displays at the 248th Army Birthday Festival at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Miles Avery received his wish to be a Soldier for a day. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, General James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army and SMA Michael Grinston, Sergeant Major of the Army, honored Mr. Avery in a special ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888007
|VIRIN:
|230610-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723924
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Miles Avery, Make-A-Wish Recipient Soldier for a Day, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
