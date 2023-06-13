Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 North Dakota Ambassador Roadshow Preview

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 Ambassadors will be traveling to North Dakota in August, visiting various bases to talk about how AFW2 can help wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians.AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated and federally funded organization tasked with taking care of the Air Force's seriously and very seriously wounded, ill and injured.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Minot AFB
    AFW2
    Cavalier Space Force Station

