AFW2 Ambassadors will be traveling to North Dakota in August, visiting various bases to talk about how AFW2 can help wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians.AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated and federally funded organization tasked with taking care of the Air Force's seriously and very seriously wounded, ill and injured.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888003
|VIRIN:
|230622-O-YI722-1381
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109723917
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 North Dakota Ambassador Roadshow Preview, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT