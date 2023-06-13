Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) returns home following 65-day deployment

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The USCGC Bear (WMEC 910) returned home to Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, June 23, 2023, following a 65-day Caribbean Sea patrol. While underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Bear conducted six counterdrug interdictions and seized a total of 8,558 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $97 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887998
    VIRIN: 230623-G-NJ244-1002
    Filename: DOD_109723855
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) returns home following 65-day deployment, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    drug interdiction
    CGatSea
    USCGC Bear (WMEC 901)

