The USCGC Bear (WMEC 910) returned home to Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, June 23, 2023, following a 65-day Caribbean Sea patrol. While underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Bear conducted six counterdrug interdictions and seized a total of 8,558 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $97 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887998
|VIRIN:
|230623-G-NJ244-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109723855
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) returns home following 65-day deployment, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) returns home following 65-day deployment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT