CSTX exercise director Col. Colin Morrow

Col. Colin Morrow, commander of the 91st Training Division and exercise director for Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 91-23-01, discusses the planning, execution, and purpose of CSTX. CSTX is a joint, multi-component, large-scale training exercise where units experience tactical training scenarios specifically designed to replicate Large-Scale Combat Operation (LSCO). CSTX 91-23-01 is conducted June 10-24, 2023 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth)
