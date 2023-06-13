Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX exercise director Col. Colin Morrow

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth and Sgt. Michael Ito

    Exercise News Day

    Col. Colin Morrow, commander of the 91st Training Division and exercise director for Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 91-23-01, discusses the planning, execution, and purpose of CSTX. CSTX is a joint, multi-component, large-scale training exercise where units experience tactical training scenarios specifically designed to replicate Large-Scale Combat Operation (LSCO). CSTX 91-23-01 is conducted June 10-24, 2023 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:51
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:37
