Sustainment Soldiers Welcome New Brigade Commander, Case Colors

U.S. Army Col. David Key relinquishes command of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, to Col. Jennifer McDonough during a change of command ceremony on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2023. The brigade and its subordinate battalion, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, also officially cased their unit colors for a nine-month deployment to Europe. Hundreds of the brigade's Soldiers will depart this summer to provide sustainment support, command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)