Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainment Soldiers Welcome New Brigade Commander, Case Colors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. David Key relinquishes command of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, to Col. Jennifer McDonough during a change of command ceremony on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2023. The brigade and its subordinate battalion, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, also officially cased their unit colors for a nine-month deployment to Europe. Hundreds of the brigade's Soldiers will depart this summer to provide sustainment support, command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887962
    VIRIN: 230622-A-AB240-2001
    Filename: DOD_109723452
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers Welcome New Brigade Commander, Case Colors, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Stronger together
    ROTM
    3DSB
    3ID on watch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT