Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC LPD: Recruiters, Drill Sergeants, and Leaders discussing Military Service in 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    TRADOC LPD: Recruiters, Drill Sergeants, and Leaders discussing Military Service in 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 12:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 887961
    Filename: DOD_109723415
    Length: 01:00:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC LPD: Recruiters, Drill Sergeants, and Leaders discussing Military Service in 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT