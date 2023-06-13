Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort hosts the 2023 Air Show, April 22 to April 23, 2023. Over 100,000 attendees traveled to MCAS Beaufort to watch civilian and military aviators perform aerobatic maneuvers, and view static displays around the venue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887925
    VIRIN: 230622-M-BL045-1001
    Filename: DOD_109722665
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    TAGS

    Marines
    Aviation
    MCASBeaufort
    2023BeaufortAirShow
    TheBlueAngels

