2023 Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort hosts the 2023 Air Show, April 22 to April 23, 2023. Over 100,000 attendees traveled to MCAS Beaufort to watch civilian and military aviators perform aerobatic maneuvers, and view static displays around the venue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|06.22.2023
|06.22.2023 09:03
|Video Productions
|887925
|230622-M-BL045-1001
|DOD_109722665
|00:01:42
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|1
|1
