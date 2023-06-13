Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Sushi Rollers roller derby scrimmage

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230621-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 21, 2023) - The roller derby team Yokosuka Shushi Rollers, comprised of active duty military and military spouses hosted a scrimmage at Purdy Gym on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The scrimmage featured the Sushi Rollers and other roller derby teams from Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Roller Derby
    CFAY
    Purdy Gym
    Sushi Rollers

