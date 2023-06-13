230621-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 21, 2023) - The roller derby team Yokosuka Shushi Rollers, comprised of active duty military and military spouses hosted a scrimmage at Purdy Gym on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The scrimmage featured the Sushi Rollers and other roller derby teams from Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 00:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|887885
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109722181
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokosuka Sushi Rollers roller derby scrimmage, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT