    1-143rd Fire Phobia Training B-Roll

    GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll footage of Texas and Rhode Island National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), conducting fire phobia training, June 6, 2023, Hohenfels Training Center, Germany. Fire phobia training provides Soldiers experience and skills on how to react to respoind to an improvised incendiary device.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887863
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-PJ209-1002
    Filename: DOD_109721517
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: DE

    Texas
    JMRC
    NationalGuard
    Fire Phobia
    StrongerTogether
    RhodeIsland
    CrowdRiotControl

