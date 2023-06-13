B-roll footage of Texas and Rhode Island National Guard Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), conducting fire phobia training, June 6, 2023, Hohenfels Training Center, Germany. Fire phobia training provides Soldiers experience and skills on how to react to respoind to an improvised incendiary device.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 18:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887863
|VIRIN:
|230606-Z-PJ209-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109721517
|Length:
|00:06:19
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-143rd Fire Phobia Training B-Roll, by SSG Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT