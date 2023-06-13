Capt. Jamie Frederick, First Coast Guard District response coordinator, delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the ongoing search for the 21-foot submarine Titan, June 21, 2023. The Coast Guard is searching for five persons after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 15:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887852
|VIRIN:
|230621-G-HT254-6552
|Filename:
|DOD_109721208
|Length:
|00:17:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Coast Guard, partners hold press briefing for 21-ft submersible Titan 900 miles east of Cape Cod, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT