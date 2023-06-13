Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory at Saratoga

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    On October 17, 1777, Lt Gen John Burgoyne’s field army surrendered to Maj Gen Horatio Gates, Commander of the Northern Department. This was America's first significant victory against the British during the Revolutionary War, owing mainly to the total force effort of Continental soldiers and colonial militias working together. Today the battles at Saratoga are remembered as one of sixteen Revolutionary War streamers attached to the flag of the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887844
    VIRIN: 211015-O-QT950-3937
    Filename: DOD_109721131
    Length: 00:19:09
    Location: US

    US
    Army
    Streamers
    Victory at Saratoga
    AUP Films

