Victory at Saratoga

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887844" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On October 17, 1777, Lt Gen John Burgoyne’s field army surrendered to Maj Gen Horatio Gates, Commander of the Northern Department. This was America's first significant victory against the British during the Revolutionary War, owing mainly to the total force effort of Continental soldiers and colonial militias working together. Today the battles at Saratoga are remembered as one of sixteen Revolutionary War streamers attached to the flag of the U.S. Army.